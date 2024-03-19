Inter campus competition sees students go full circuit
and live on Freeview channel 276
For round one of the competitions, the students were tasked with producing a schematic from a hand drawn wiring diagram. The second round involved building the schematic on a breadboard.
Ben Hayler, (Lisburn), from Lisburn Campus took first place; second place went to Chloe Woods (Newtownards), from Bangor Campus; third place went to Calum Kerr (Ballinderry Lower), from Lisburn Campus and James Welsh (Bangor), from Bangor Campus took fourth place. The students all received vouchers for their efforts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Runner-up prizes of SERC Advanced Electronic hoodies were presented to Corey McCormick (Newtownards) and Joe Orr (Comber), both from Bangor Campus; and Aaron Hood (Lisburn) and Daniel Porter (Moneyslane) both from Lisburn Campus.
Alison Black, Advanced Electronics Lecturer said: “It was a fantastic competition. Congratulations to the winners and well done to all the students for putting their skills to the test.”
Apply now for full time courses commencing September 2024. Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.