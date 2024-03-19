Inter campus competition sees students go full circuit

First and second year students from the Level 3 Advanced Electronics courses in SERC's Bangor and Lisburn Campuses, went head-to-head in the annual Electronics Inter Campus Competitions.
For round one of the competitions, the students were tasked with producing a schematic from a hand drawn wiring diagram. The second round involved building the schematic on a breadboard.

Ben Hayler, (Lisburn), from Lisburn Campus took first place; second place went to Chloe Woods (Newtownards), from Bangor Campus; third place went to Calum Kerr (Ballinderry Lower), from Lisburn Campus and James Welsh (Bangor), from Bangor Campus took fourth place. The students all received vouchers for their efforts.

Runner-up prizes of SERC Advanced Electronic hoodies were presented to Corey McCormick (Newtownards) and Joe Orr (Comber), both from Bangor Campus; and Aaron Hood (Lisburn) and Daniel Porter (Moneyslane) both from Lisburn Campus.

Podium places for Ben Hayler and Calum Kerr.Podium places for Ben Hayler and Calum Kerr.
Podium places for Ben Hayler and Calum Kerr.

Alison Black, Advanced Electronics Lecturer said: “It was a fantastic competition. Congratulations to the winners and well done to all the students for putting their skills to the test.”

