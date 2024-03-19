Inter campus competition sees students go full circuit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For round one of the competitions, the students were tasked with producing a schematic from a hand drawn wiring diagram. The second round involved building the schematic on a breadboard.

Ben Hayler, (Lisburn), from Lisburn Campus took first place; second place went to Chloe Woods (Newtownards), from Bangor Campus; third place went to Calum Kerr (Ballinderry Lower), from Lisburn Campus and James Welsh (Bangor), from Bangor Campus took fourth place. The students all received vouchers for their efforts.

Runner-up prizes of SERC Advanced Electronic hoodies were presented to Corey McCormick (Newtownards) and Joe Orr (Comber), both from Bangor Campus; and Aaron Hood (Lisburn) and Daniel Porter (Moneyslane) both from Lisburn Campus.

Podium places for Ben Hayler and Calum Kerr.

Alison Black, Advanced Electronics Lecturer said: “It was a fantastic competition. Congratulations to the winners and well done to all the students for putting their skills to the test.”