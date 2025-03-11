Inter College fabrication, turning and welding wins

Students from SERC took all the podium places in the Sheet Metal Work Competition. First place went to William Morrison from the Level 2/Level 3 Enroute Engineering ApprenticeshipNI at the College’s Lisburn Campus and employed by Central Chemicals; Tobias Beattie, from the same course and employed by SC Engineering took second place; and Reuben Wright (Dundrum), a Level 2 ApprenticeshipNI in Engineering at the College’s Downpatrick Campus, employed by Regal Fabrications, took third place.

In the Turning Competition, first place went to Aaron Redmond (Dromara), Level 2 Engineering ApprenticeshipNI at the SERC’s Lisburn Campus and employed by Spence Engineering; second place went to Rafael Lorf (Lisburn), a Level 3 ApprenticeshipNI in Engineering at SERC’s Lisburn Campus and employed by Linamar Castings; and Isaac Forsythe, from Belfast Met and employed by Queen’s University Belfast, took third place.

Finally, in the Fabrication Competition, first place went to Sam Flanagan, a Level 2 ApprenticeshipNI in Engineering at SRC and employed by NC Engineering; second place went to Richard Ferguson (Comber), a Level 3 ApprenticeshipNI in Engineering at SERC’s Professional Skills Centre and employed by George Adams Engineering; and third place went to Zech McCarragher from SRC, a Level 2 ApprenticeshipNI in Engineering and employed by Redrock Engineering.

Speaking at the presentation, SERC Engineering Lecturer Ivan Kelly said, “I would like to congratulate the winners and thank all the participants for putting their skills to the test, and especially to those trainees and apprentices, and their tutors, who have travelled from other colleges and campuses, as this always adds to the excitement of the competition."

He added, “I would also like to thank Modern Machinery Supplies and Norseman Welding Supplies for donating hundreds of pounds worth of prizes in the form of equipment and clothing for the competition winners.”

