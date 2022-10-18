The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education. Fostering an international dimension in

the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life work in today’s world.

A spokesperson for the Rashee Road school said: “Ballyclare High’s international work includes a range of activities and overseas partnerships which enable our students to enhance mutual understanding of other cultures and to create lifelong friendships.

Ballyclare High School. (Pic by Google).

"Annual exchange trips to Germany and France, alongside an array of international sporting and cultural projects afford our students invaluable experiences worldwide. For example, the COP26 Forum enabled our students to debate with students from the British Columbia Canadian International School in El Sharouk, Egypt, via Zoom.

"All these projects encapsulate the whole school approach to our international dimension at Ballyclare High.”

Mr. J Nelson, International Coordinator, stated: “The International dimension is at the heart of both our teaching and wide extra-curricular programme. Pupils and staff alike work hard to develop our own opportunities, as well as providing others in our local community with international links.

“I am extremely proud to see our school win this award for a record-breaking eighth occasion, thus highlighting our commitment to internationalism.”

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, explained: “The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with

schools abroad.

"The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work bringing the world into their classrooms. This is especially commendable when schools have been deeply affected by the global pandemic.

