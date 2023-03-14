Register
International study visit to Croatia for Coleraine and Ballymoney teachers

School leaders from Coleraine and Ballymoney recently visited Croatia to learn about the development of digitalisation and STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

By Una Culkin
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:18 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:19 GMT

Croatia recently implemented a Digital Transformation Strategy and the school leaders observed how this is being implemented, its impact and how teachers are supported to effect change in their schools.

Teachers from Millburn Primary School and Ballymoney Model Controlled Integrated Primary School took part in the trip.

Two international study visits were supported by The Controlled Schools’ Support Council in 2022 and 2023, with funding provided through the Erasmus+ programme.

A previous study visit to Finland and Estonia, supported 21 controlled school senior leaders, representing primary, post primary and special schools across 15 controlled schools to review effective teaching practices.

The study visit has resulted in enhanced knowledge of the Finnish and Estonian education systems, greater confidence and capacity to operate at an international level and increased capacity to lead and support improvements in controlled schools.

