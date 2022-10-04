Into Film Festival to come to Newtownabbey

The festival, run by film education charity Into Film, will take place from November 8 to November 25 with 57 screenings across Northern Ireland.

The Newtownabbey screenings include Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion, Ron’s Gone Wrong and Sonic The Hedgehog 2 at Movie House, Glengormley.

In total there are 8,500 free seats on offer throughout the festival to help educators bring learning to life and inspire their pupils of 5-19 year-olds.

Movie House, Glengormley. (Pic by Google).

Into Film has also created many curriculum-linked, teaching resources and film guides to support teachers and their pupils attending the festival.

Into Film’s Northern Ireland Delivery Manager Sean Kelly said: “Film is such an important way to inspire children and bring out their creativity.

"We’ve a full programme of fantastic films running across 17 days with plenty to appeal to all ages.”