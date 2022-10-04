Into Film Festival to come to Newtownabbey
The UK’s largest free film festival comes to Newtownabbey in November with three screenings specially for schools.
The festival, run by film education charity Into Film, will take place from November 8 to November 25 with 57 screenings across Northern Ireland.
The Newtownabbey screenings include Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion, Ron’s Gone Wrong and Sonic The Hedgehog 2 at Movie House, Glengormley.
In total there are 8,500 free seats on offer throughout the festival to help educators bring learning to life and inspire their pupils of 5-19 year-olds.
Most Popular
Into Film has also created many curriculum-linked, teaching resources and film guides to support teachers and their pupils attending the festival.
Into Film’s Northern Ireland Delivery Manager Sean Kelly said: “Film is such an important way to inspire children and bring out their creativity.
Advertisement
"We’ve a full programme of fantastic films running across 17 days with plenty to appeal to all ages.”