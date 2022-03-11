CGS welcomes Katie Mullan

The local athlete answered questions from parents, pupils and Coleraine Grammar School 1st XI Coach, Peter Semple.

The event saw Coleraine Grammar launch its ambitious fundraising campaign aimed at developing transformational sports facilities at the Castlerock Road.

Topics of discussion for the evening ranged from ‘Morellis v Mauds’, leadership, women in sport and World Cup glory.

Coleraine Grammar School saw a large crowd of hockey players and parents gather to hear from Irish Hockey Captain and World Cup Silver Medallist, Katie Mullan

Everyone was delighted with the time Katie took to engage with questions and allow for photographs at the end with fans young and not-so-young.

Katie also offered great leadership advice for the school’s current Ulster U16s and Ulster U18s captains, Kia McCartney and Sarah Kirgan.

On International Women’s Day 2022, Katie was named in the top 30 women from Northern Ireland who are breaking down barriers and the players and parents were honoured she was able to give up an evening of her very busy training and competing schedule to inspire the next generation of young athletes.

Headmaster, Dr Carruthers, was delighted to see so many in attendance.

He outlined the vision for change, including a refurbished games hall, changing facilities, rowing steps, and, of course, a new multi-sport Astroturf, with the priority being girls’ hockey.

“This transformation will not only serve the school in a positive way, but also inspire the individuals of the wider community for many years to come,” he said.

Katie applauded the vision and wished the school all the best, stressing the importance of having state of the art facilities.

The evening ended with Katie being presented with a Coleraine Grammar School 1st XI playing shirt, by Hockey Captain Sarah Kirgan.

“We look forward to seeing Katie wear it with pride!” said Dr Carruthers.

