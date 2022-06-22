It is game, set, match for  anti-social behaviour in Dromore

Attendees of the eight-week sports development programme pictured with Inspector Kieran Quinn, Patricia Gibson, Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP manager, and a representative from Hilden Tennis Academy

The latest youth diversion programme has concluded with an eight-week sports development programme concentrating on the game of tennis.

It was part of the current policing programme by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Banbridge Neighbourhood Team to tackle anti-social behaviour in Dromore.

This project was supported by the Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) in conjunction with Dromore High School and facilitated by the PSNI Tennis Club to run the well-attended programme.

The young tennis players were coached in the game and taught personal development by coaches from Hilden Tennis Academy.

Inspector Kieran Quinn, Chairperson PSNI Tennis Club, said: “This was a really fun experience for the young people and a great opportunity to build on their talents in the game.

“Sport is a great way for young people to feel engaged, stave off boredom and to feel included in a fun activity.

“Why not pick up a racquet and play, instead of making a racket this summer?”