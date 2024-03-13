​The P7 pupils from Iveagh and St. Patrick’s PS who participated in the project.

The programme was supported by Rural Housing Association, Hilltown Community Association and Rathfriland Regeneration, and funded by the Executive Office Central Good Relations Fund.

It was co-ordinated by Rural Housing Association and WheelWorks, in conjunction with both schools.

The programme commenced with the Primary 7 pupils of St Patrick’s P.S. visiting Iveagh P.S., where the children took part in a morning of fun activities, getting to know each other.

For the following four weeks, WheelWorks worked with the individual schools on a weekly basis, developing the children’s ICT skills through digital storytelling and animation.

The final week saw both schools meeting in St. Patrick’s Ballymaghery, to celebrate the success of the programme.

The project gave the children from both schools the opportunity to mix with each other and experience what school life is like in each school.

As well as new digital technology skills being developed, new friendships were forged.

Many of the children will be in contact with each other outside the school setting, whether it be playing football or meeting in the locality.

The cross-community initiative was a superb opportunity to bring the children from neighbouring communities to learn together.

A massive ‘thank you’ to Hilltown Community Association, Rathfriland Regeneration, Rural Housing Association and WheelWorks for the wonderful experience given to the Primary 7 children.