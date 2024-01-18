IVEAGH Primary School is “thrilled” to have received approval from the Department of Education for a new school build.

Business case approval has been granted for the construction of a new 10 classroom school on the current site at Castle Hill.

Principal, Mr Stephen Carlisle, said it was “brilliant” news for the Rathfriland community and for future generations.

Iveagh Primary currently has 244 pupils on its roll, with a further 26 children in the nursery unit.

The school building, which has been in use since 1938, has outgrown its accommodation and, at present, there are two mobile classrooms on site.

Mr Carlisle, who has been principal for six years, thanked the steering group - made up of representatives from the Education Authority, Department of Education and Iveagh PS - for all their work in achieving this “significant milestone”.

He added: “We look forward to moving into the design stage for the new Iveagh Primary School.”

The exciting news was delivered in a letter issued to parents earlier this week.

The letter states: “The Trustees and Board of Governors of Iveagh Primary School are delighted to confirm that business case approval was granted by the Department of Education on December 19, 2023, for the construction of a new 10-class base school, on the existing site at Castle Hill, Rathfriland.

“The Integrated Consultant Team will proceed with the concept design in the coming months, with a view to progressing this further and making a full planning application thereafter.”