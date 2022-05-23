John Paul II awards for DCP pupils

Dominican College pupils who were awarded their John Paul II gold awards pictured at Star of the Sea Church in Portstewart with school chaplain Fr Raymond McCullagh

The John Paul II award recognises the effort and dedication that the participants devote to volunteering and social awareness both in school and within their own parishes.

This year DCP were delighted to present the John Paul II Gold award to thirteen of the A2 pupils at their recent leavers’ service.

These 13 young Dominicans have demonstrated time and time again their willingness to become involved in charity work, in standing up against injustices, in helping others and in putting their prayers into action.

Mrs Willighan, JPII co-ordinator, described how she has thoroughly enjoyed working with these Dominican students and how proud she is to see their hard work and commitment being rewarded with the award of the Gold Medal John Paul II award.

The Gold Award students this year are Jodi Adams, Zoe Henry, Eva Kelly, Aoife Loughrey, Emma McAuley, Lillian McLarnon, Kelli McNeill, Shannon Millar, Martyna Niesyn, Sophie Scott, Alana Smyth, Sophie Smyth.

All of the students have been involved in social justice this year in working to raise a record- breaking money for Trocaire, the Christmas Gifts of Love appeal, the collections for people of Ukraine and in charity fundraising work for school charities.