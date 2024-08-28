Kainos eyes Quantum as technology of the future as it supports next generation of computing talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Digital technology company Kainos is making a major investment in Quantum technology that will see 25 university students collaborating with leading computing experts at the University of Gdańsk.

Q-Camp began on Monday 26 August and runs until Friday 6 September, with top European academics leading lectures and exercises on the importance of the development of quantum technologies.

The programme is designed to explore how Quantum computing can tackle complex problems that are currently beyond the reach of even the most advanced supercomputers, paving the way for groundbreaking applications across industries - from advancing artificial intelligence to drug discovery and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kainos’ exploration and investment will see the company leading the charge into a future where Quantum technology could redefine how businesses operate.

Kainos' Director of Innovation Tom Gray (centre) with QUB students who are attending Q-Camp

There was a high level of competition from students wanting to take part in Q-Camp, in total there were 83 applicants from 30 universities across 17 countries. The talent from Northern Ireland was exceptional, with 12 of the selected participants coming from Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University.

The programme will culminate in Q-Con, a conference gathering academics and professionals to discuss the future of quantum theory, technology and emerging business applications. Q-Con will be a space for networking and the exchange of innovative ideas to advance Europe’s place in the ‘quantum race’.

Commenting as Q-Camp gets underway in Gdańsk today, Tom Gray, Director of Innovation at Kainos said: “At Kainos, innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and we are excited by the transformative potential of Quantum technology. By investing in the education and development of the next generation of experts, we are not just investing in the future of technology but actively shaping it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The talent we’ve seen, especially from Northern Ireland, is a testament to the region’s growing reputation as a hub for technological innovation. Our involvement in Q-Camp is a strategic step toward building the networks and knowledge that will drive Quantum technology forward in Europe and beyond.”

Professor Prof Marcin Marciniak, Deputy Dean for Research, Faculty of Maths, Physics, and Computer Science at University of Gdańsk added: “Q-Camp is a unique opportunity to learn from academics and industry experts. The creativity and problem-solving skills that the students will develop during this programme are crucial as we look to harness Quantum computing for new and innovative ways to solve problems. We’re delighted that Kainos has made it possible for so many students to join us from the UK.”

Amina Bouazza, a computer science student from Queen’s University Belfast, said: “Being part of Q-Camp is an incredible opportunity to dive into the world of Quantum technology and collaborate with some of the brightest minds in the field. I’m looking forward to meeting other people with similar interests, attending lectures and taking part in the Hackathon. I’m excited to bring what I’ve learned back home and apply it to real-world challenges.”