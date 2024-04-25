Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Collaborates with LearningMole to Award Schools Digital Eco-Badges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LearningMole has joined the Eco-Schools programme in Northern Ireland as a delivery partner to provide environmental education and support to local schools on their international Green Flag journey.

Founder of LearningMole, Michelle Connolly, spoke on the “opportunities” made from the partnership,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are excited to work with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful for the opportunities to further educate children about their environment and ecosystem around them. It is an honour to have our resources used for teaching the next generation about the importance of protecting and looking after our planet.”

LearningMole and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Collaborate for Digital Eco-Badges

Charlene McKeown, National Operator of Eco-Schools, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said,

“Working with LearningMole has been a great experience and I am really excited to see the Eco-badges awarded to our hard-working schools who are leading the way on environmental education and action in Northern Ireland.”

NI Eco-School Green Flag Application

Students taking part will not only learn about environmental awareness - but also help their school earn badges. These badges can then be submitted as supporting evidence for the Eco-School’s Green Flag Application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eco-Schools programme is run by the Foundation for Environmental Education, a non-governmental, non-profit organisation based in Denmark, and is managed in Northern Ireland by the environmental charity, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Northern Ireland was the first country in the world to award the prestigious Green Flag to one of its schools in 1994. In 2015, it was also the first country in the world to reach the landmark of having 100% of schools participating in the programme.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful is a charity working towards the vision of a world where people and nature thrive, by running environmental education programmes and awareness-raising campaigns, increasing volunteering opportunities and reporting on local environmental quality.

Programmes include Eco-Schools NI, the national civic-pride campaign Live Here Love Here, Tackling Plastic NI, Tackling Textiles, Carbon Literacy training, and local environmental quality programmes including Blue Flag Award, Seaside Award, Green Flag Award, Cleaner Neighbourhoods and Marine Litter surveys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LearningMole