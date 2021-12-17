Kenny Shiels puts Newtownabbey pupils through their paces

Shiels, who made history this year to become the first manager to secure qualification for a major tournament with the NI women’s side, helped to develop the Doagh Road school’s players and shared a number of life lessons.

Primary 4 teacher, Miss Andrea Cochrane, who trains the girls’ team, said: “The visit by Mr Shiels gave a great boost to their confidence.

“This visit proved to be a great inspiration for all of the pupils and really tied in with the school’s motto ‘To be the best I can.”

The Northern Ireland manager was welcomed to Abbots Cross Primary.

Mr Shiels, who played and managed at a host of top flight Irish League clubs, including Larne, Carrick Rangers and Coleraine, also conducted skills sessions with the school’s Primary 4 and Primary 5 students and participated in a question and answer session with P6 and P7 pupils.

The school’s principal, Mrs Joanne Griffith, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Mr Shiels for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit the school and for being such a positive role model for our pupils.

“This was a truly memorable and enjoyable event that both the children and staff at Abbots Cross Primary will remember for a long time to come.”

----