Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Kids take a leaf from older people in Forest Schools project

A Coleraine nursery school is part of a Northern Ireland pilot scheme to bring children and older people together to explore the outdoors.
By Una Culkin
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST

Radius Housing is working with Northern Ireland Forest Schools Association (NIFSA) and Kylemore Nursery to run the intergenerational forest schools programme.

Forest schools is a recognised model of education which takes learning to the outdoors environment, engaging and motivating children through outdoor exercises linked to the

curriculum.

Former Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace; Hilary Hutchinson, Principal Kylemore Nursery; Yvonne Thompson, Scheme Co-ordinator Rathain Fold, Caoimhe Suitor, Northern Ireland Forest Schools Association (NIFSA) with pupils from Kylemore Nursery.Former Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace; Hilary Hutchinson, Principal Kylemore Nursery; Yvonne Thompson, Scheme Co-ordinator Rathain Fold, Caoimhe Suitor, Northern Ireland Forest Schools Association (NIFSA) with pupils from Kylemore Nursery.
Former Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace; Hilary Hutchinson, Principal Kylemore Nursery; Yvonne Thompson, Scheme Co-ordinator Rathain Fold, Caoimhe Suitor, Northern Ireland Forest Schools Association (NIFSA) with pupils from Kylemore Nursery.
Most Popular

The pilot will bring together children from Kylemore Nursery, their parents and grandparents and older people from Radius’ Independent Living schemes in Coleraine, Portstewart and Portrush for a programme of learning and sharing.

The intergenerational work will see the older people tell their stories and memories of outdoor play and learning, as the children undertake their own outdoor activities in the

wooded and green spaces. The idea is that the older people pass on their ideas of outdoor creativity and fun to the young children.

The workshops, led by NIFSA and supported by the teachers of Kylemore Nursery, who are accredited in the Forest schools programme, will involve 52 children from the nursery. They will each participate in a planting workshop and two Forest schools workshops at The Cornfield, Ballysally. A celebration event will be held at the end of the programme to highlight learning and achievements.

Kylemore Nursery school kids, grandparents and residents of Radius Housing independent living schemes have been involved in the project.Kylemore Nursery school kids, grandparents and residents of Radius Housing independent living schemes have been involved in the project.
Kylemore Nursery school kids, grandparents and residents of Radius Housing independent living schemes have been involved in the project.

As well as the obvious benefits of learning and intergenerational sharing, the programme has clear good relations benefits with different religious and ethnic backgrounds mixing and learning together. Parents, grandparents and children have the opportunity to meet and develop relationships with others of different backgrounds and nationalities.

Read More
Local kids enjoy rugby at Kingspan and Aviva
Kylemore Nursery school kids, grandparents and residents of Radius Housing independent living schemes have been involved in the project.Kylemore Nursery school kids, grandparents and residents of Radius Housing independent living schemes have been involved in the project.
Kylemore Nursery school kids, grandparents and residents of Radius Housing independent living schemes have been involved in the project.
Kylemore Nursery school kids, grandparents and residents of Radius Housing independent living schemes have been involved in the project.Kylemore Nursery school kids, grandparents and residents of Radius Housing independent living schemes have been involved in the project.
Kylemore Nursery school kids, grandparents and residents of Radius Housing independent living schemes have been involved in the project.
Related topics:Northern IrelandColeraine