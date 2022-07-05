Loading...

Killowen PS says fond farewell to Mrs McKendry

The pupils and staff of Killowen Primary School in Coleraine celebrated the retirement of Mrs Ruth McKendry during an assembly held before the summer break.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 12:05 pm

After qualifying as a teacher in 1984, Mrs McKendry took up a teaching role in Killowen Primary School and has been a dedicated and faithful member of staff for almost 38 years.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Mrs McKendry has been an excellent, creative teacher, teaching throughout the Key Stages and engaging her pupils in many ways. She has embraced many technological advances in education, beginning her teaching career using a blackboard and finishing with an interactive whiteboard. Mrs McKendry has supported the staff and principal, Mrs Arlene Moon, in her role of senior teacher and has led the staff in numeracy for many years.”

Mrs Ruth McKendry who has retired after 38 years

Mrs McKendry is a talented musician, playing the piano in weekly assemblies, leading the school choir and organising and co-ordinating school concerts. “The staff and pupils at Killowen are very sad to be saying goodbye to Mrs McKendry and wish her a long, happy, healthy and very well-deserved retirement.”

