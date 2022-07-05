Killowen PS says fond farewell to Mrs McKendry

After qualifying as a teacher in 1984, Mrs McKendry took up a teaching role in Killowen Primary School and has been a dedicated and faithful member of staff for almost 38 years.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Mrs McKendry has been an excellent, creative teacher, teaching throughout the Key Stages and engaging her pupils in many ways. She has embraced many technological advances in education, beginning her teaching career using a blackboard and finishing with an interactive whiteboard. Mrs McKendry has supported the staff and principal, Mrs Arlene Moon, in her role of senior teacher and has led the staff in numeracy for many years.”