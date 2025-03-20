A Causeway Coast primary school has taken first AND second place in an all-Ireland STEM and AI competition organised by Microsoft.

Students from Kilmoyle Primary School were crowned the winners of Microsoft’s Dream Space Minecraft Education competition, and they also scooped the second place title too.

Eight teams across five schools representing counties Antrim, Dublin, Louth and Tyrone, made it through to the final of the competition, which was held in Microsoft’s Dream Space STEM and AI education hub at W5 LIFE in Belfast.

The winners, the Coral Crew from Kilmoyle PS, impressed judges with their ocean research vessel inspired by sea turtles, showcasing innovative conservation strategies.

Students from Kilmoyle Primary School have been crowned the winners of its Dream Space Minecraft Education competition. Back row from left: Amanda Jolliffe, Dream Space lead at Microsoft Ireland; Matty Davidson Dream Space Learning Specialist at W5 Belfast, and Simon Gibson, Belfast Harbour. CREDIT MICROSOFT

Kilmoyle PS also secured second place with their project The Sea Serpents, featuring a solar-powered research vessel with an aquarium and turtle hatching incubators.

The “SEAcrets of the Deep” Dream Space competition, which was open to primary and post-primary schools across the island of Ireland, encouraged students to expand their knowledge about marine conservation and environmental science through the development of Minecraft projects focused on the marine world.

As part of the competition, students from primary 6 to Year 10 in Northern Ireland and 5th class to 2nd Year in the Republic of Ireland were tasked with developing complex marine facilities within an immersive Minecraft world, including research vessels, scientific labs, and a submersible.

Jeff Scott, Principal at Kilmoyle Primary School said: "We as a school are so proud of what the teams have achieved.

"As a small primary school, it is a tremendous achievement to take both first and second place in a competition with so many entries, particularly when also competing against secondary school aged teams.

"Praise must go to the teams for the effort they put into the research required to make their builds stand out and a huge thank you to Mrs Gaston, the class teacher, for the help and support she gave in preparing the teams for this final."

Holly Steele, a student from Kilmoyle Primary School, said “Participating in the Minecraft competition was a great experience. We all learned so much about marine life while working together as a team. It was amazing to see our ideas come to life in Minecraft and present them to the judges.”