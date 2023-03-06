Pupils from Kilmoyle Primary School recently took part in the live esports Minecraft Education SustainaBUILDity Competition final.

Featured as part of the school’s programme for the NI Science Festival 2023, students from both primary and secondary schools were tasked with creating a sustainable world within Minecraft Education, with the aim of increasing the students’ knowledge of sustainability, developing teamwork and creative skills whilst also highlighting how Minecraft Education can be used as a teaching tool in educational settings.

Minecraft Education is a platform that encourages inclusive learning through play. With Minecraft’s global reach, the game has become a familiar and identifiable brand worldwide.

Jeff Scott, principal of Kilmoyle Primary School, highlighted how Minecraft Education has played a pivotal role in supporting the learning and education within their school: "We love using Minecraft Education within our school.

Ukrainian pupils from Kilmoyle Primary School collect their certificates of participation in the Minecraft Education SustainaBUILDity Competition. Alongside these pupils are Justin Edwards, Director of Learning Programmes at Microsoft; Alanna Cassidy, Microsoft Dream Space Learning Specialist at W5 LIFE; and Matthew Davidson, Dream Space Learning Specialist at W5 LIFE.

"It is a tool that has been great at bringing people together and one that we have found all children engage with no matter their ability or language. Last year, a number of pupils from Ukraine joined our school, with five of the pupils joining our Primary 6/7 class.

"There have been many things within school which these children have not been able to fully access due to the language barrier, but this competition has been a great opportunity for these children to really excel. It has provided them the ability to show what they have learnt about sustainability despite the language differences."

Conor McKay, Learning Centre Lead at W5 LIFE commented: “It was amazing to see pupils from all different backgrounds taking part in the esports Minecraft Education SustainaBUILDity Competition. With Minecraft such a recognisable brand across the world, it shows that using Minecraft Education in the classroom creates a universal language that all pupils can get involved with.

“32 teams took part in the Minecraft Education SustainaBUILDity Competition. This competition shows how Minecraft Education can be used within the classroom as a creative and engaging teaching tool. I am thoroughly looking forward to next year’s competition at W5 LIFE.”

