King’s Park Primary School in Newtownabbey has been awarded funding from SSE Airtricity’s £4.3m Generation Green Community Fund to create a new outdoor learning space and develop a pioneering ‘Green Curriculum’.

King’s Park will be the first school in Northern Ireland to roll out this initiative, with the aim of expanding it out to schools across Northern Ireland.

The project will give pupils hands-on experience with nature, teach real-life sustainability skills, and open the school’s green space to the wider community through events and activities.

It is one of 8 green projects across NI that SSE Airtricity are funding.

Children from King's Park Primary School in Newtownabbey getting ready for their first 'Green Curriculum' class. Photo supplied

Announcing the funding allocation launch, Stephen Gallagher, Managing Director of SSE Airtricity, said: “We’re delighted to support this project – and a whole range of other ambitious, community-led sustainability projects across the island of Ireland. Achieving net zero is a shared responsibility, and these initiatives show how vital local leadership is in Ireland’s green energy transition.

“Through this fund, we’ve listened to what communities told us matters most - from improving biodiversity to enhancing local infrastructure and education. We understand the challenges many groups face in accessing funding resources, and we’re proud to play a part in enabling them to create lasting environmental and social impact.”

Justin Conville, principal of King’s Park PS, added: “We are delighted to receive funding from the SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund. We have an incredible green space at King’s Park PS which allows us to run our vibrant Forest School programme. This support will help us bring our vision of outdoor learning to life here at King’s Park, sharing it with our community.

Stephen Gallagher Managing Director, SSE Airtricity and Dr Lisa McIlvenna, Managing Director, Business in the Community Northern Ireland pictured with Eva Bettany and Oisin McCone at the City Quays Park, Belfast announcing the funding allocations from the £4.3m SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund. Seven sustainability projects across Northern Ireland have been awarded over £550,000 from the fund, to support green skills, sustainability initiatives, climate education, energy upgrades, and ambitious local action to reduce emissions in Northern Ireland. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

"We will develop a dedicated area where children can get hands-on with nature-planting, learning about sustainability and renewable energy, and connecting more deeply with the environment.

“We will also create a bespoke Green Curriculum, developing real-life skills while inspiring a love for the natural world. Throughout the year, there will be opportunities for our community to get involved, with nursery visits and events for the whole family. This project will make a lasting difference to our pupils, staff, and wider community. We look forward to sharing our learning with others in the future.”

