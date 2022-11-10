Register
Kit sponsorship for Coleraine Grammar

Coleraine Grammar School has expressed its thanks to a Coleraine business for their continued support of school football.

By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 9:55am

The Coleraine school’s football teams are sponsored by Irwin Donaghey Stockman.

Pictured with Ian Donaghey, Rachael Bones and Coleraine Grammar School’s Mr Boyd are squad members from the U16 Boys and Junior Girls teams with their brand new Kukri kits for the season ahead.

A school spokesperson said: “The school and pupils really appreciate your generous support!”

