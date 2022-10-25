Knockmore PS pupils raise awareness of Developmental Language Disorder

Knockmore Primary School has 4 specialist speech and language classes for children with language difficulties.

The children had lots of fun completing an “unjumble the message task” where they were given words all mixed up and had to figure out the correct order of the words.

According to Sarah Corey, a speech and language therapist at Knockmore Primary School, two in every classroom of thirty children have DLD, although this is not always detected.

Sarah Corey, a speech and language therapist at Knockmore Primary School Lisburn.