Knockmore PS pupils raise awareness of Developmental Language Disorder
On Friday October 14, the children in Knockmore Primary School had a great day doing activities to raise awareness of Developmental Language Disorder (DLD).
Knockmore Primary School has 4 specialist speech and language classes for children with language difficulties.
The children had lots of fun completing an “unjumble the message task” where they were given words all mixed up and had to figure out the correct order of the words.
According to Sarah Corey, a speech and language therapist at Knockmore Primary School, two in every classroom of thirty children have DLD, although this is not always detected.
Most Popular
"DLD presents as a difficulty understanding and using language and can impact literacy, learning, friendships and emotional wellbeing,” she explained. ”It is a hidden difficulty that continues through to adulthood. Lots of professionals can help young people with DLD including; speech and language therapists, and teachers. Children with DLD benefit from the right support at the right time with the right intervention.