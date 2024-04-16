Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school will be running a formal ballot on the plans in May, with a series of parental information sessions planned at the end of April.

In a statement on social media, the Sallagh Park school wrote: “We believe that integration provides a greater say for parents in school life as we develop a school community to reflect the local community, strengthen respect and understanding of all beliefs and backgrounds and continue to improve achievement to prepare young people for life together after school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first parent information sessions on the integration ballot will take place at the school on Tuesday, April 30, with the session to be replicated online to allow all parents the chance to hear more about the proposals.

Larne High School will be running a formal ballot on the plans in May, with a series of parental information sessions planned at the end of April. Photo: Google maps

A number of well-known local faces have recorded their own messages of support over the plans, from local fashion designer Geraldine Connon to Larne FC’s Kenny Bruce.

Geraldine said: “The world is changing fast. We must make every effort to educate our children, widen their outlook, and prepare them for positive social interaction.

“School time, alongside studies is the perfect environment to enable barriers that hinder self expression and narrow social interaction to be broken down, especially in formative teenage years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The opportunities that integrated education brings are immeasurable to our youth and I believe the very essence of it will offer and cultivate tolerance and respect amongst students as they start to face the challenges of fast-approaching adulthood. I myself come from an integrated education background; I didn’t suffer from it, I didn’t lose myself, and it has certainly helped me in my career.”

Kenny Bruce said both he, and Larne FC were ‘fully supportive’ of the school’s desire to become integrated. “We have seen over the seven years that I’ve been back involved in Larne FC a seismic change in how people interact with each other across the Larne community,” he added.