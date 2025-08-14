Larne Grammar School were delighted to welcome pupils, parents and staff into the Assembly Hall on Results Day to celebrate another year of successful outcomes at AS and ‘A’ Level.

At GCE ‘A’ Level, this year’s cohort saw a significant uplift in percentage of grades awarded A*, A*-A, A*-B and A*-C. 78% of Year 14 pupils achieved the key measure of 3 A*-C grades with 47% achieving 3 A*-B grades.

eventeen students gained at least 3 A grades. The highest achievers were Isla Allen, formerly of Cairncastle Primary and Lauren McKeown, formerly of Corran Integrated and St Macnissi’s Primary who gained an impressive 4 A* grades in Digital Technology, Mathematics and BTEC Sport; and Biology, Design and Technology and Performing Arts respectively. Isla intends to continue her studies in Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Ulster. Lauren is progressing to read Law at Queens University, Belfast.

Taylor Black, Isabel Logan and Caila Looney were each awarded 2 A*s and 1 A grade.

Charlie Burgess-Allen, Sophie Henderson, Robbie Irwin and Alfie Keith achieved 1 A* and 2 As.

A further eight pupils – Izzie Beattie, Margaret Cross, Maria Gilmartin, Georgia Hunter, Evie Lavery, Jamie McDowell, Ashton McNally and Aaron Mitchell – secured 3 A grades.

At AS Level, six pupils – Georgia Lilley, Ruby Moore, Sam O’Neill, Emily Thompson, Livia Whelan and Becky Woodside – were awarded a full complement of 4 A grades.

A further 16 students – Ava Agnew, Dallan Bell, Zara Campbell, Sophie Glass, Molly Kidd, Charlie Marks, Bella McClelland, Sadie McClelland, Sophie McDonald, Ryan McDowell, Darcie McNeill, Cara Nelson, Georgia Pollard, Evie Stirling, Morgan Thomas and Libby Woods – achieved at least 3 As.

Commenting on these results, Mr Jonathan Wylie, Principal of Larne Grammar School said: “A Level Results Day is one of the highlights of the school year and it has been lovely to celebrate with our pupils this morning. Our outgoing Year 14 were a special cohort of pupils, and we are delighted at the success that they have achieved.

"While it is always pleasing to see a strong performance at School level, it is even more gratifying to witness the success of the individual pupils who have worked so hard throughout their time in the school. I wish our leavers every success for the future.”

