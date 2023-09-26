Larne Grammar School has welcomed friends and family to their Annual Prize Distribution.

​The event celebrated the outstanding achievements of many of their pupils from throughout the 2022/23 academic year.

Commissioner for Victims and Survivors, Mr Ian Jeffers was the guest of honour for the evening.

The Chairman of the Board of Governors, Mr Roy Logan, began proceedings by welcoming guests to the prize distribution, celebrating ‘another amazing year for the school.’

Pupils were ‘the real stars of the show,’ fully deserving of all the praises and accolades they receive, Mr Logan said.

He commended the hard work of both the students themselves and the dedicated teaching and support staff.

Mr Logan also paid tribute to the Governors for the ‘unstinting and totally voluntary service to our school community,’ and welcomed the newly appointed Education Authority representative on the Board, Mr David McAleese.

Delivering his 12th annual report as Principal of Larne Grammar School, Mr Wylie describing the 2022/23 academic year as ‘one of recovery.’

He welcomed the return of whole-school events, a full extra-curricular programme and face-to-face learning, stating that ‘we could, once again, offer our pupils the kind of educational experience that we aspire to deliver.’

Mr Wylie was particularly proud to report on an outstanding set of A-Level results, which will see Larne Grammar School ranked this year as one of the very top performing schools in Northern Ireland.

Some 96 percent of pupils gained 3 A*-C grades, with 69 percent of the cohort gaining 3 A*-B, while a total of 55 percent of entries were awarded an A* or an A.

At GCSE, 95 percent of the cohort gained at least 7 A*-C grades (including English and Mathematics). Almost three-quarters of Year 12 pupils achieved 7 A*-B grades, with over 80 percent of entries awarded A*-B.

Mr Wylie went on to formally recognise the significant contribution of several departing members of staff. He paid particular tribute to retiring teacher, Mrs Ruth Patton, who, over a 36-year teaching career, ‘has had an incalculable influence on the lives of countless young people.’

He bid a ‘fond adieu’ to Mr McMurtry as he returns to take up a permanent post teaching languages in Cayman Prep and High School.

Mr Wylie also said farewell and recognised the contribution of other departing staff Mrs McCabe-Wells, Mrs Willis and Mr Gourley who will be ‘missed immensely’, and welcomed newly appointed staff Miss Crawford, Miss Gormley, Miss Hamilton and Mrs Fraser.

1 . Larne Grammar Prize Distribution McAlister McAleese Cup Winner Samuel Whaley. Photo: Larne Grammar School

2 . Larne Grammar Prize Distribution Form Prizes Lucy Logan, Ted McMillan and James Boyd. Photo: Larne Grammar School

3 . Larne Grammar Prize Distribution Margaret Crawford Prize winner Dean Cabrera. Photo: Larne Grammar School