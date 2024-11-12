Larne Grammar School pupils provide literacy and numeracy support to pupils in St MacNissi's Primary School
Larne Grammar School's Year 14 Literacy & Numeracy Mentors will be providing 1 on 1 support for 1 hour each week with primary pupils in St MacNissi's Primary School.
The pupils attended Mentoring Training provided by Business in the Community as part of the 'Time to Read' literacy programme. Read more below: