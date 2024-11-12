Larne Grammar School pupils provide literacy and numeracy support to pupils in St MacNissi's Primary School

By Philip Cartmill
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 09:49 BST
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 09:27 BST

Larne Grammar School Literacy and Numeracy Mentors to provide 1 on 1 support with pupils in St MacNissi's Primary School.

Larne Grammar School's Year 14 Literacy & Numeracy Mentors will be providing 1 on 1 support for 1 hour each week with primary pupils in St MacNissi's Primary School.

The pupils attended Mentoring Training provided by Business in the Community as part of the 'Time to Read' literacy programme. Read more below:

https://www.bitcni.org.uk/programmes/time-to-read/

