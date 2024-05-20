Larne Grammar School STEM Workshop with Kilwaughter Minerals
Larne Grammar School's Year Nine pupils recently had the opportunity to get hands on with Kilwaughter Minerals at a STEM Workshop hosted in school.
The pupils had the opportunity to make tea light candle holders from using the company’s K Post product.
Pupils were able to create their concrete candle holders in just 10 minutes due to the rapid setting qualities of K Post; something that would be impossible using traditional concrete which has a setting time of over 24 hours.
Mr Lambe, Head of Mathematics, said: “We were delighted to bring Kilwaughter Minerals into school to showcase their innovative products and engage with our pupils. The pupils were able to gain insight into this local company while also having a fun, practical session that they all clearly enjoyed. We’re thankful to the Kilwaughter team for taking time out of their day to visit the school and we look forward to further engagement in the future.”