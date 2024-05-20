Larne Grammar School STEM Workshop with Kilwaughter Minerals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Larne Grammar School's Year 9 pupils recently had the opportunity to get hands on with Kilwaughter Minerals at a STEM Workshop hosted in school.

The pupils had the opportunity to make tea light candle holders from using the company’s K Post product.

Pupils were able to create their concrete candle holders in just 10 minutes due to the rapid setting qualities of K Post; something that would be impossible using traditional concrete which has a setting time of over 24 hours.

STEM Workshop with Kilwaughter Minerals at Larne Grammar School