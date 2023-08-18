Larne High pupils secure places at top UK universities

Pupils, staff and parents have been praised following a successful A level results day at Larne High School.

Commenting on this year’s results, Principal of the Sallagh Park school, Dr Stephen Reid, said: “The whole school community is delighted with what has been achieved.

"As well as securing the high A level grades that have come to characterise the school’s Sixth Form, the pupils have also secured places at top universities across the UK, have gained places on modern apprenticeship programmes or are moving to employment following their success.

"The school has again proved that it can deliver high grades in traditional A level subjects, once the preserve of the selective sector, as well as achieving outstanding results in other vocational Level 3 qualifications.

“The wide range of subjects and flexibility to combine traditional and vocational qualifications is one of the key strengths of the Sixth Form at Larne High School.

"More than 35 per cent of the grades achieved were at A*-A standard with over 70 per cent of pupils achieving the Department of Education measure of

three grades at A*-C. Over 85 per cent of the grades achieved were also at A*-C standard.

"While the number of higher grades has declined across the country, the school has maintained the standards it achieved both prior to and during the pandemic.”

Dr Reid added: "The hard work and dedication of the young people, and the support of parents has been invaluable in achieving this standard. It is also in no small way

due to the skill and commitment of the teaching staff who work tirelessly to ensure that every student reaches their full potential.

"We are also delighted with our collaboration with Larne Football Club and the Academy of Sport where six students gained the highest possible grades of A*A*A*.

"The opportunities for young people in the Larne area to access high quality post-16 courses through Larne High School are better than ever and the school is excited about what can be achieved in the coming year.

"As well as adding to the number of traditional A Level subjects on offer for the coming year, the school has also expanded its range of vocational subjects on offer to cater for growing demand in the local community.”

1 . A level success for Larne High pupils Amy Johnston will be studying at Stranmillis University College. Photo: Contributed

2 . A level success for Larne High pupils Katie Clements, who is preparing to start studying at Liverpool University. Photo: Contributed

3 . A level success for Larne High pupils Jodie Stephenson and Lucy Orr will be starting degree courses at Ulster University and Stranmillis University College. Photo: Contributed