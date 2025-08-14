Larne High School celebrates outstanding A Level results

Some 47% of all grades achieved this year were A*-A, and 96% of all grades were A*-C, with 76% of candidates achieving the Department of Education (Northern Ireland) key measure of three A*-C grades. These results reflect the hard work and dedication of both students and staff.

Among the top achievers this year were Cody Perry, who gained two A* and two A grades, Jamie Maxwell and Lewis Baxter, both of whom achieved three A* grades, and Sophie Scates, who secured two A* grades and one A.

Pupils from the Larne Football Club cohort also impressed, with Daniel Collett, Ethan Douglas-Grierson, Logan Graham, James Simpson, and Finn Thompson each securing three A* grades. Additionally, David Andrews, TJ Greer, Callum Mackay, Robbie Mather, and Jude Sims all achieved 2 A* grades and 1 A. A further five pupils achieved one A* and two A grades and ten more pupils achieved at least two A grades.

These outstanding results open up fantastic opportunities for our young people, whether they are progressing to higher education, apprenticeships, or entering the workforce. Many of our students are now heading to prestigious universities including Queen's University, University of Ulster, and a wide range of Mainland GB universities such as Stirling, Liverpool, and Birmingham.

This highlights the broad range of opportunities available to Larne High School students and reinforces the school’s role in shaping the future leaders of tomorrow.

Dr Stephen Reid, Principal of Larne High School, expressed his delight at the results:

"Once again, I am incredibly proud of our students for their hard work and resilience. These results are a testament to the commitment of both students and staff in making the most of the opportunities we offer.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that every pupil, no matter their background, has the opportunity to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to our local community.

"At Larne High School, we believe in the power of choice and opportunity. Our expanding A Level offering allows students to pursue their chosen career, and we are delighted to see so many of our young people taking the next step towards achieving their goals. Whether they are heading to university, embarking on a professional career, or continuing their studies in other fields, we know our pupils are well-prepared for success.

"These achievements set the standard for pupils coming through the school, and demonstrate clearly that every young person at Larne High School can achieve their full potential."

These outstanding results, coupled with the excellent career opportunities at Larne High School, continue to demonstrate the school’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence and having a positive impact on the local and wider community.

1 . Contributed Outstanding results from Sophie Scates with 2 A* and 1 A grade. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Smiles all round for the incoming Head Boy Robbie King and Head Girl Leah Dines, pictured with Senior Prefect Imogen Downie (left). Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Top achiever and Head Boy, Cody Perry with 2 A* and 2 A grades. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Outstanding results from Lexis Baxter with 3 A* grades. Photo: Submitted