The principal of Larne High has said that the school’s ‘strong endorsement’ from the ETI following a recent inspection has highlighted the need for improved facilities at the Sallagh Park site.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Stephen Reid was speaking following the publication of a report by the Education and Training Inspectorate, who visited the school in May 2024.

"It is now 67 years ago that Larne High School opened its doors for the first time as a new Intermediate Secondary School, the first of its kind in East Antrim. The school has served the local community faithfully throughout this time and it was a great delight to the whole school community to receive a strong endorsement of the quality of work that goes on in the school from the Education and Training Inspectorate,” a statement from the school read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The inspectors spent two days in the school and observed many lessons and other aspects of school life, noting that ‘the pupils report that they feel safe in school and that staff support them with any concerns they have. Senior pupils value the efforts of their teachers in addressing any concerns they may have in aspects of their learning.’”

Larne High School. Photo: Google

The report also noted the school’s excellent track record in supporting pupils with additional needs, stating that ‘the parents of children with SEN are involved meaningfully in the development of each child’s individual education plan, and in the planning for appropriate supports for their child.’

All lessons observed during the inspection were effective in promoting learning for the pupils, according to the ETI, while the development of learning and teaching methods is ‘informed by research and is led well by a group of middle leaders within the school’.

Meanwhile, the excellent work done in the school has led to solid outcomes for pupils, with a majority of all pupils attaining five GCSE qualifications at grades A* to C (or level two equivalent) including English and Mathematics – a significant increase from the time of the original inspection, according to the report. The ETI added: ‘The standards at GCSE level attained by those pupils with free school meals entitlement has also improved significantly.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attributing the school’s success to the hard work of the whole staff, teaching and support, the determination of parents and the dedication of the pupils, Dr Reid said that it was the quality of education offered by the school, both in mainstream and in specialist provisions, that meant Larne High is now well oversubscribed.

However, it is now “incumbent” on our political leaders to make resources available to improve the buildings and facilities at the school, he added: “It is unacceptable that the young people in our community are being prepared so well for a career in the 21st century, but that this has to be done using the facilities dating back to the middle of the previous century. The Governors have worked hard to drive the current improvement noted in the ETI report and they will now drive hard again to improve the learning environment for the children in the school.”