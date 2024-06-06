Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The majority of parents at Larne High have voted 'no' in a formal ballot to transform the school to integrated status.

The decision to hold the ballot, run over the month of May, was made by the school's Board of Governors following earlier approaches by a number of parents.

The school held a series of information sessions in April to address concerns parents had over the plans.

