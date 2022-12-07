Larne High School: Numerous classes advised not to attend due to 'significant staff shortages'
Larne High has issued an appeal on social media to advise parents and guardians that a number of classes at the school are cancelled tomorrow (Thursday) due to “significant staff shortages.”
By Russell Keers
5 minutes ago
Posting on Facebook this afternoon (December 7), a spokesperson for the Sallagh Park secondary school said: “Year 9 pupils and classes 8E, 11E and 12E are not required to attend school tomorrow Thursday, December 8 due to significant staff shortages.”