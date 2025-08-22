Larne High School pupils celebrate fantastic GCSE success

Larne High School is delighted to celebrate the achievements of its Year 12 pupils in this year’s GCSE examinations. Despite the many challenges facing young people in our community today, our pupils have once again demonstrated that commitment, resilience and high expectations lead to success.

This year, 20% of all grades were at A*–B, with 83% of grades achieved in the A*–C range. Three quarters of pupils achieved the government’s key measure of five good GCSEs at A*–C or equivalent, while over half of the year group reached the same measure including English and Mathematics. These results underline the determination of our pupils and the excellent teaching and support provided at the school.

We are particularly delighted to see many A*–A grades being achieved in traditional GCSE subjects including English, Mathematics, Science, History, Geography and English Literature, French and Digital Technology. Pupils also achieved a large number of A*-A grades in Business Studies, Travel & Tourism and Sports Studies, and a wide range of vocational subjects also secured many top grades.

Principal, Dr Stephen Reid, said: "We are incredibly proud of every one of our pupils. These results are not just about exam grades – they represent the journey our students have taken, the challenges they have overcome, and the bright futures that now lie ahead of them. Our pupils have proved that with the right support and a positive attitude, they can achieve their ambitions and at the same time contribute meaningfully to our community."

Abbi and Maddie with their results!

Larne High School prides itself on offering a welcoming, inclusive environment where every child is valued and encouraged to reach their potential. The school’s broad and balanced curriculum, alongside a strong focus on pastoral support, ensures that pupils are equipped not only with academic qualifications but also with the confidence and skills needed for life beyond school.

"We celebrate the success of our pupils because we know the effort behind every grade," added Dr Reid. "Whether our students are moving on to further study, training or employment, we are confident they will continue to thrive and make a positive difference."

With these results, LHS continues to demonstrate that young people from every background can flourish when ambition, opportunity and support come together.