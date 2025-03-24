A Larne sixth former and foodbank volunteer is urging more young people to get involved in politics after landing a prestigious leadership honour.

Margaret Cross was one of just 20 teenagers from all over the island of Ireland to be presented with a Rotary Youth Leadership Development certificate at the new Europe House in Dublin.

The competition, which Rotary Ireland has been running for over 30 years, rewards young people with clear leadership potential based on their extra-curricular activities. It is organised in conjunction with the European Parliament Office in Dublin with the winners enjoying an all-expenses paid week-long trip to Belfast, Dublin and Strasbourg.

Margaret, who is an upper sixth student at Larne Grammar School, received her certificate from Rotary Ireland District Governor, Seamus Parle, and Fionnuala Croker, acting head of office at the European Parliament Office in Dublin.

Margaret Cross receiving her Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition award from Fionnuala Croker, acting head of office, the European Parliament Office in Dublin and Seamus Parle, District Governor of Rotary Ireland, at an event at Europe House in Dublin recently. Photo: Stephen McCracken Photography

In Belfast the young people received a private tour of City Hall and a meeting with the Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray, followed by a visit to Stormont where they met several politicians and also listened in to some debates from the visitors’ gallery.

At the new European Parliament Offices in Chatham Street, Dublin, they immersed themselves in all things EU related via the new Europa Experience and a 360-degree cinema presentation. The students heard about the European Parliament’s role and powers, as well as about traineeships which are available with the EU institutions.

Students also embarked on tours of the Seanad and Dail where they met several TDs.

After that it was onto Strasbourg where they visited Notre Dame cathedral, enjoyed a private tour of the European Court of Human Rights and paid a visit to Petit France, which was once home to the city’s tanners, millers and fishermen and is now a UNESCO World Heritage site.

European Parliament

On the penultimate day of their stay, it was off to the European Parliament where they and students from all over Europe were welcomed by Roberta Mestola, President of the European Parliament.

The highlight for the students was taking part in Euroscola, a simulation of the work of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in a debate and vote on the EU’s actions to tackle disinformation.

Margaret has been involved in several fundraising events for local charities. In school she is involved in the literacy leaders’ group which organises events on cultural topics and raises awareness about Mental Health Day and International Women’s Day.

Margaret said she learnt a huge amount from the trip. “I have learnt so much about how politics here operates and also how EU politics work. I find I’m now much more interested in the leaders of today and what they are doing for us.

"I also learnt a lot from my peers, as we were all from very different backgrounds and I believe they have had an impact on me and how I think.

“The highlight was the EU parliament building, just being there for the first time felt surreal. It gave me a real perspective on how so many decisions are made there for all of the EU.

"I also got to meet so many students from across Europe at Euroscola, and I felt like I was surrounded by so many intelligent and talented young people. It was really incredible to be in that kind of a group and to be able to get along so easily with everyone.”

Margaret believes the biggest issues facing young people today is the need to get more involved in politics.

“Being in Stormont made me realise that our political leaders in a few years will be very different when they come from my generation, as we have very different opinions from our leaders today.

"If young people get more involved in politics, they will understand how our country is run and can choose leaders who can represent us the best and advocate for our needs and the needs of our communities.”

Margaret added: “ “I made so many friends during the week. It was wonderful to meet such talented and considerate people, and I know these relationships will last for a very long time. I think everyone should try this competition as it will stay with you for the rest of your life.”

Seamus Parle, District Governor of Rotary Ireland said: “Margaret and the other students are a credit to themselves, their families, their schools and their communities and we are confident that the accomplishments and friendships they have made will stay with them forever as they continue to develop their skills and broaden their horizons.”

Rotary is one of the world’s leading membership and humanitarian service organisations, with 1.2 million members globally.

Fionnuala Croker, acting head of office, the European Parliament Office in Dublin, said: “This group of exceptionally talented young individuals from all around Ireland have come through a very competitive process to win a place on this study trip, which included a visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"It was a pleasure to speak to them in Europe House before they set off. I was very impressed with how well-informed, how engaged and how curious they are.

"Since their return I have heard they represented all of Ireland with distinction and contributed meaningfully to a debate with their fellow students on the steps the EU is taking to tackle disinformation.”

The Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition is open to 16 and 17-year-olds who are living on the island of Ireland.