Larne student secures foundation degree at NRC

Once he left school, John decided that an apprenticeship was the right route for him and, through an apprenticeship scheme, he was able to complete a Level 2 and Level 3 in Mechanical Manufacturing & Engineering.

After moving to a role within Full Circle Generation, an energy from waste power station, he completed his Foundation Degree.

Reflecting on his time at Northern Regional College, John spoke highly of the tutors and the atmosphere they created for learning.

John Irwin.

He said: “I always admired how the tutors created a relaxed atmosphere which allows students to gain independence with their learning, but they also are always here if you need anything at all.

“I loved the practical aspects of the course. It was such a bonus that I was able to work in my job for four days and be in college for one and have both experiences to learn from.

“I feel that a lot of schools push university as the next step for students, but I was sure that it wasn’t for me.

“I would encourage others to think about an apprenticeship as is offers not only the theoretical aspect, but also the work experience alongside it.”

Northern Regional College offers a range of full time and part time higher education courses.

For further information, visit www.nrc.ac.uk