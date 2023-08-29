Laurelhill Community College principal 'delighted with outstanding' GCSE results

The Principal of Laurehill Community College, Mr Martin, said he was “delighted” at this year’s GCSE results.

Speaking after the students received their results, Mr Martin said: “We are delighted with the outstanding results achieved by our Class of 2023; 83% of students achieved 5 or more A*-C grades in GCSE and Level 2 courses.

"This is particularly encouraging as it is in line with last year’s results and is a significant rise when compared with the 2019, pre-pandemic outcomes.

"These results are testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, staff and parents. We wish our young people every success as they progress into sixth form study, further education or employment.”

Heads of Year 12 – Mr Hillis and Mrs McCready added: “We’re so proud of this year group.

"After the disruption that they experienced through covid, to achieve these results is a huge credit to them.

"They've shown maturity, dedication and resilience and they've been a fantastic year group to work with.”

