SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has called for a ban on smartphones in schools, saying there is growing evidence that they are “causing harm”.

Ms Hunter said there was “mounting evidence of the harmful impact of smartphone and social media use in our schools”.

"Rising anxiety, self-esteem issues, disrupted sleep, and bullying are all being fuelled by increased phone use among young people,” the SDLP Education spokesperson said.

“A number of countries have already taken steps to remove smartphones from classrooms, and the SDLP Opposition believes the North must follow suit to protect both pupils and staff.”

Ms Hunter also referred to the case of a Northern Ireland teacher who recently spoke to the media about the trauma of being “upskirted” by a pupil.

“While this is an extreme example, it shows the very real harm that unregulated phone use can cause in our schools. Current guidance is inconsistent and piecemeal, leaving teachers to manage phone use without the training or support they need."

The recent Netflix drama Adolescence has, the MLA added, reflected “many of the challenges that parents and schools face when it comes to young people’s relationship with social media”.

"This is not about being draconian, it’s about protecting children from the darker side of the internet. Giving a child a phone does not only give them access to the world, but the outside world access to them, with all the potential danger that involves.

"We have seen the risks this poses through radicalisation, grooming, and other harmful behaviours.

“We absolutely acknowledge the benefits smartphones can offer for learning and everyday life. I was a teenager myself not long ago, I understand that this move won’t be welcomed by everyone, but we cannot allow this issue to drift.

" It’s important that young people are included in these discussions and that steps are taken to protect them from harm both online and at school.”