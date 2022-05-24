Learning never stops at SERC open day

Paul Addis and Christopher Mulholland from the IMIAL Level 5 Diploma in Automotive Management, Lisburn Campus.

Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support explained: “Over 7,000 people choose SERC each year to study an adult education part-time course in a range of subjects and levels, to gain qualifications to improve their skills.

“So, if you are looking to get back into education, to get on the job ladder, to progress your career or to retrain, our Adult Education Open Evening is a step towards meeting your goals as learning never stops.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Prospective students will be able to find out about part-time courses including further and higher education qualifications, higher level apprenticeships, access to education, professional training, and leisure courses.

“Tutors and career advisors will be on hand to explore your options and we can talk you through the application and admissions process.

“There will be the chance to see the state-of-the-art facilities and find out more about the College’s superb support services, pastoral care and Students’ Union.”

SERC invites potential visitors to book a free time slot ticket to attend in order to reduce waiting time whilst on Campus.

Only one ticket is required for multiple people to attend with you.

For further information or to book a slot, visit https://www.serc.ac.uk/open-day