Lecturer Ivor’s silver award

Ivor is honoured with a Silver Award in the category of FE Lecturer of the Year for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

The citation read: “Learners at this college are drawn to Ivor because of his genuine interest in their success and development.

“Described by colleagues as caring, kind and enchanting, Ivor uses a wide range of teaching methods to maximise students’ potential and ensure that his lessons are active and engaging.

NWRC lecturer Ivor Neill has been shortlisted for UK Further Education Lecturer of the Year. (Pic Martin McKeown).

“He breathes life into his subjects through engagement with local industry providers, visits to facilities, bringing in guest speakers, arranging expeditions and excursions.

“Using his life experiences Ivor is known for ‘lighting up’ his lessons.

“After a long career teaching, Ivor remains highly enthusiastic and motivated and his keenness for his modules is contagious.

“He is a firm believer in exposure to experiences and learning opportunities for his students.

“In this belief he actively pursues opportunities for students to learn.”

In 2022, Ivor finished first in the Crossfit Open Men’s 65 and over category with a worldwide ranking of 156.

He was also cast as the ‘Viking ship skipper’ in the recently released Hollywood blockbuster ‘The Northman’ alongside Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård.

As a Silver Award winner, Ivor has now been shortlisted to win one of just 16 Gold Awards later in the year, in a programme to be broadcast on the BBC.

Recognition of this once in a lifetime achievement will be broadcast on the BBC’s The One Show as part of a week-long celebration of teaching, which sees famous faces honour award winners every night in the run up to the ceremony.

This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the exceptional school staff who have worked wonders to bring together their local communities despite the challenges of the past few years.