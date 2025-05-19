Leonard family thanked as college unveils new facilities

Earlier this month Integrated College (IC) Glengormley welcomed the Leonard family to a very special celebration event. Thanks to the incredible generosity of the Leonard family, the College officially opened their new multi-functional sports facility and the new ‘Rose Maguire 6th Form Suite’.

At the event on May 9, the ‘Contribution to the ICG Way’ award was unveiled, a special new award also donated by the Leonard family. The siblings and their families gathered at this special event to honour the legacy of their parents.

Author and screenwriter Niall Leonard explained the family’s long-standing support for Integrated Education was the inspiration for so generously supporting IC Glengormley.

Niall explained: “That's what Ma and Da Leonard tried to teach us, you have to stand up for what you believe and you have to act on your beliefs.

2. Principal Ricky Massey, Celine Leonard, Tim McGarry, Niall Leonard, IEF Chief Executive Paul Caskey OBE, Jim Leonard, Connor Leonard, Sallie Leonard and IEF Head of Public Affairs and Advocacy Paul Collins with the ‘Contribution to the ICG Way’ award.

That’s what the Spirit of ICG is about and why we want to acknowledge those pupils who best embody and demonstrate those values of openness, curiosity, willingness to learn, not fearing what’s new or different, rejecting prejudice and building community.

"We each have our own identities and traditions, and we can take pride in them, and that pride is what gives us the confidence and courage to appreciate and enjoy other cultures and traditions."

At the celebration the Leonard Family presented the award for ‘Contribution to the ICG Way.’ Every year this award will reward a pupil for their dedication to integration and for their special contribution to IC Glengormley.

Furthermore, the donation has enabled the Integrated College to update the sports facilities with a multi-functional sports facility, aptly called ‘Leonard Sport Pitches.’ The ‘Leonard Sport Pitches’ will enable the students to play a variety of sports on this modern new facility. The pitches have an impressive backdrop of a mural of notable past pupil Carl Frampton which was created by local mural artist Ian Lowry.

4. IEF CE Paul Caskey OBE, Principal Ricky Massey, Niall Leonard, students from IC Glengormley, Ian Lowry and Tim McGarry stand in front of the Leonard Pitches and the mural of Carl Frampton which artist Ian Lowry created for the school.

In addition to the ‘Leonard Sport Pitches,’ the family have generously funded the sixth form centre. This centre has been called the ‘Rose Maguire 6th Form Suite’ after the family’s beloved ‘Ma’.

The centre comprises a modern bespoke study area, computer suite and garden to enhance and modernise what was previously an outdated facility. The ‘Rose Maguire 6th Form Suite’ will be used and enjoyed by sixth form students, offering them a quiet, well-equipped place to study, socialise and relax in these important, and sometimes stressful, final years of their education.

Ricky Massey, Principal of IC Glengormley, said: “We as a school community are absolutely delighted to be here today to give our heartfelt thanks to Niall and the entire Leonard family for their amazing support and generosity.

The family have been supporters of this College for many years and their kind donations have made a huge difference to the students who come here every day. The ‘Leonard Sport Pitches’, the ‘Rose Maguire 6th Form Centre’ and the ‘Contribution to the ICG Way’ award will have hugely positive impact on the school now and for many years to come.”

Niall Leonard with Principal Ricky Massey.

Paul Caskey, Chief Executive of the IEF, said: “The Leonard family have been friends of IEF for a very long time and we want to thank them for their unwavering support and commitment to Integrated Education. Their generosity and support have enabled us to support the growth and the development of Integrated Education over many years.

"Their support for Integrated College Glengormley is an inspiring way to honour the memory of their parents by investing in the future of the students going to school here at Integrated College Glengormley.

"It was our friend Tim McGarry who first introduced the IEF to the Leonard family and we were so pleased that he could be part of the celebrations today.”