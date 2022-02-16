Lisburn lad lands dream role firefighting at Belfast City Airport

Cole fought off stiff competition from over 200 applicants to secure his position on the highly coveted two-year programme, and is joined by three other apprentices, Conor Finch, Damien Wisdom, and Jack Leathem, setting a new record for the number of apprentices the airport has employed at any one time.

Each firefighting apprentice will undergo a rigorous training programme during which they will gain on-the-job experience and qualifications in areas such as aviation fire-fighting tactic and techniques, LGV advanced driving of major foam appliances, hose deployment, branch handling, working at heights, confined spaces, advanced medical casualty care, and the wearing of breathing apparatus.

All four individuals will also participate in live fire demonstrations and engage in boat handling and water rescue courses, a training aspect unique to Belfast City Airport due to its proximity to the harbour area, before becoming fully-fledged members of the airport’s Fire Service and operationally joining their watch as competent aviation firefighters.

Cole McClelland with fellow apprentices Conor Finch, Damien Wisdom, and Jack Leathem

“Firefighting has always been something I’ve dreamed of and strived towards doing so there was no doubt in my mind that I was applying for this apprenticeship.” said Cole. ”This isn’t just an apprenticeship to complete but a first step in what I hope will be a long career as a firefighter and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Airport Fire Service apprenticeships are facilitated through the airport’s High Flyer’s Apprenticeship scheme, now in it’s ninth year, and have a 100% success rate in securing full-time employment for apprentices upon graduation.

Seamus MacMahon, Chief Fire Officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “Our new recruits have hit the ground running and have already demonstrated great enthusiasm and determination in their training.

“This year we have four young people on-board, the highest number of apprentices we have had at any one time here at the Airport Fire Service, which shows the demand for roles and opportunities like this in Northern Ireland.

“We had a record number of applications this year too, all of an exceptionally high-calibre, but Cole, Conor, Damien, and Jack stood out as remarkable candidates right from the beginning, and we can’t wait to watch them grow into fully-qualified firefighters who will excel in their careers.”