Lisburn North SDLP election candidate Pat Catney slams lack of school funding

Lisburn North SDLP council election candidate Pat Catney has slammed the loss of funding for disadvantaged schools as “shameful”.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST

Mr Catney said: “It seems that barely a week goes by without an absolutely crushing announcement from the Department of Education about funding being withdrawn from schools impacting vital schemes to help vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

“We have already seen the withdrawal of funding to support holiday hunger payments, counselling for pupils who are struggling with their mental health, schemes to give free books to babies and now disadvantaged schools will no longer receive this money that was used to pay for everything from after-school clubs to breakfasts for pupils.

Lisburn North SDLP election candidate Pat Catney has criticised the lack of funding for educationLisburn North SDLP election candidate Pat Catney has criticised the lack of funding for education


“Decisions like this are taking place every day that the Assembly and Executive doesn’t function and we need MLAs back at work and Ministers in place now to stand up for our children and to resist these harmful cuts to our education system.”

