Lisburn North SDLP election candidate Pat Catney slams lack of school funding

Mr Catney said: “It seems that barely a week goes by without an absolutely crushing announcement from the Department of Education about funding being withdrawn from schools impacting vital schemes to help vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

“We have already seen the withdrawal of funding to support holiday hunger payments, counselling for pupils who are struggling with their mental health, schemes to give free books to babies and now disadvantaged schools will no longer receive this money that was used to pay for everything from after-school clubs to breakfasts for pupils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisburn North SDLP election candidate Pat Catney has criticised the lack of funding for education