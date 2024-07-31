Lisburn Primary Schools get special class on eye health from local opticians

Leanne Lindsay, director at Specsavers Lisburn commented: “We have visited over 100 pupils from Maghaberry Primary School, Moira PS, Tonagh PS and Brownlee PS, who had plenty of questions for us about our eyes and what an optician does.

“They had been learning about the different parts of our eyes in class, so for them to hear from us and learn about how we care for those different aspects was really exciting for them.

"We love engaging with young people and making sure they know the importance of eye health and caring for their sight.”

Mr Ford, Principal at Moira Primary School, added; “Leanne and the team at Specsavers Lisburn were incredibly generous with their time and in explaining the different aspects of sight and eye health to the children.

“Due to the enthusiasm and interest generated by the facilitators, the children engaged extremely well and are now very aware of the importance of having their eyes tested.

"The workshops brought to light the fact that approximately 20% of our P7 children had never had their eyes tested before. Hopefully this percentage will now decrease on account of the effective awareness raising opportunity provided by the Specsavers team.

“Direct experience from someone actively working in eye care like this really complements the learning in the classroom and we’re grateful to have local businesses like Specsavers to welcome such engagement with local schools and young people. We look forward to having the team back again next year.”

The store also gifted St Joseph’s Primary School with high visibility vests which children can wear when walking to and from offsite lessons, to ensure road safety.

