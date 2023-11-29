Lisburn SERC students get creative to tackle fast fashion and reduce waste

Students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) campuses have been marking European Week for Waste Reduction this week, with a series of enterprises which promote upcycling clothes and buying pre-loved over fast fashion.

Michael Holmes, Deputy Head of the Enterprise & Entrepreneurship team at SERC explained: “Students from our Lisburn Skills for Life and Work and Foundation Learning programmes organised a clothing drive to gather pre-loved clothing in the College for donation to local charities.

"Lisburn and Downpatrick Level 2 Traineeship NI in Retail students worked alongside numerous local charity shops creating seasonal window dressing displays.”

Skills for Life and Work students at Lisburn Campus also got involved in sewing workshop delivered by local Lisburn Social Enterprise Sew Ready, where participants learnt the basics of hand and machine sewing.

In addition, Level 2 and 3 Creative Media students from Bangor Campus designed and produced a series of short videos and posters for use on social media and display in the local charity shops.