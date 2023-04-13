Lisburn students are honoured at the South Eastern Regional College Awards ceremony

Students, staff, friends, and family gathered at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) to celebrate the best of the College community at the annual Excellence Awards for Lisburn Campus.

Guests were welcomed with a drinks reception before over 80 certificates and awards were presented in recognition of outstanding student achievements and staff success.

Awards were presented by Guest Speaker, Jonny Pierce, founder and owner of JP Coaching. A past student of SERC, Jonny has developed a strong reputation as a motivational speaker and in 2022 won Online Coach of the Year at the NI Health and Fitness Awards.

Jonny spoke to the students about his experience of SERC and captured everyone’s attention by asking them to check how much time they spent on mobile devices instead of being focussed on the here and now.

He congratulated everyone nominated and receiving awards and wished them every success in their future studies and careers.

This year, the College was delighted to have headline sponsorship support from Greenview, along with category awards supported by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award; Fusion Heating for the Apprentice of the Year Award; Draynes Farm for the Community Champion of the Year Award; and Inspired 2 Care for the Champion of Health and Wellbeing Award.

Following the presentations, a Vote of Thanks was given by Sophie Leith Francis, SERC Student Governor.

John Mackell, SERC Governing Body said: “I want to congratulate everyone here for their effort and achievement, and their commitment to giving their absolute best. Some will have worked hard to tackle and overcome personal challenges. All deserve to be highlighted and rewarded.

“The students’ awards are not only for those who have excelled in their coursework, but also for those showing entrepreneurial skills, or dedication to bettering their community or our environment. So tonight we see a great example of the breadth of experience offered at SERC.

“At SERC, our continuing success depends on the skills, expertise, and personal commitment of all our staff. So, I am delighted to be able to recognise not only the best learners, but also the staff who go the extra mile to deliver excellence – in or out of the classroom.”

SERC would like to thank everyone who made the evening so special, our guest speakers, master of ceremonies, the judging panel, our hospitality team and the student engineering company Cutting Edge who engraved the trophies.

