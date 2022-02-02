Little Seedlings learn to grow indoors at Dobbies’ Lisburn store

Dobbies Lisburn hosts free evengt for kids

Suitable for children aged 4-10, this workshop will take place in Dobbies’ Lisburn store and will encourage children to take advantage of the cold winter months and start growing fruit, vegetables and herbs indoors. Children will learn about what fruit and vegetables can successfully be grown indoors, the best technique for chitting potatoes to prepare for sowing and all the benefits and uses of indoor herbs. Dobbies will also be educating children on the benefits of growing your own for their health and the planet. Home grown produce creates no plastic waste and also reduces food waste as you only harvest what you need. In addition to this, locally grown vegetables reduce carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Sarah Murray, Partnership and Events Manager said: “At Dobbies we always look for ways to help our customers be sustainable and we’re delighted to be educating and encouraging the next generation of gardeners to use sustainable practices.

“Our gardening club allows children from all backgrounds to come together and connect with one another in a friendly group setting. Learning about the plants in their garden, wildlife and environment, we strive to nurture their minds with fun-filled activities.

“Our Little Seedlings Club is ever-popular and spaces are filled quickly. We’d encourage anyone looking to bring their children along to our Lisburn store to book in advance to avoid any disappointment.”