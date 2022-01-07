Loanends Primary School pupils prove they are top of the class

Loanends Primary 7 Class Jumping for joy with P7 teacher Mr Sam Hyde, Principle Mrs Linda Armour and the 10Ticks trophy

They even managed to hold on to first place on the GLOBAL leaderboard for the Month of November!

After an exciting month of competition on 10ticks Mental Maths, sponsored by Liontrust, Loanends Primary School were declared the winners with P7 pupils answering an impressive 2185 questions each, on average.

The brilliant local children have won £500 to top up their school budgets.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb being shown 10Ticks by Scarlett Hamilton

During a visit to the school to congratulate the children, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb said; “I am delighted that Loanends Primary School in our Borough have achieved such an impressive score to win against all other entries across the UK.

“It was a pleasure to see how much fun they found the various 10ticks activities and I congratulate the children and the school on this wonderful achievement.”

Managing Director of 10ticks, Ian Fisher said: “It’s great to see the uptake in Mental Maths. Many schools took part during November to battle it out on our top 10 leader board and reach the first, second and third prize winning places. The top three schools answered over 250,000 questions correctly!

“We hope the money can help relieve any financial pressures that schools may have faced over this difficult period.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb learning about 10Ticks with Zac Minford