Local primary schools fly the  eco flag for the environment

The Eco Schools Green Flag Awards for 2022 have been sponsored by educational supplies and learning resource company, Nexus.

Schools honoured at the Green Flag event included: Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, Brookfield Special School, Carr Primary School, Meadow Bridge Primary School, Oakwood Integrated Primary School, St Ita’s Primary School, Pond Park Primary School.

Pond Park Primary School, St Ita’s Primary School, and St Joseph’s Primary School were named as Ambassador Schools

Lisburn Central Primary School was named as the Biodiversity Champion for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. This award was sponsored by Radius Housing.

Keri Shanks, a teacher at Pond Park Primary School was n.amed as Eco-Teacher of the Year for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (sponsored by Twinkl)

St Ita’s Primary School was named as Eco-School of the Year for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (sponsored by NI4Kids).

Councillor Martin Gregg, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Environmental Services Committee Chairman, said; “Our local children work tremendously hard and their passion about the environment is inspiring. Their commitment is seen first-hand by our council officers when they visit our schools and work alongside them in our local parks to improve biodiversity.

“It is wonderful to have the opportunity to recognise the efforts of our young people. Each and every school has something to celebrate.”

