Coleraine College was named the overall winner at this year’s Digital Youth final which took place on Tuesday (March 21) in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

Its Smart Bag project greatly impressed the judges, with the runner-up award shared by Limavady Grammar School and Limavady High School.

Special Recognition awards were also presented on the day - Innovative Product: Smart Pen Limavady Grammar School; Best Presentation: Thermobottle St Mary's Limavady; Innovation: Sport Pod Ballymoney High School; Outstanding Individual: Andy from MHA Ballymoney High School; Most Creative Design: Recyclops St Mary's Limavady.

The competition is supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and delivered by entrepreneurship skills charity, Young Enterprise.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace who met with pupils during the event, said: "It is inspiring to see young people using digital technologies to create new and innovative business ideas. The two winning groups, and all the young people involved are great examples of the amazing talent we have in our schools, and in years to come they will be a part of our digital workforce."

13 presentations were made on the day from participating schools after they received a digital workshop which allowed them to develop their skills and gain hands-on experience. Over 1,000 pupils took part altogether, experimenting with technologies such as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

The participating schools were Limavady High School, Limavady Grammar School, Cross and Passion College, Ballycastle High School, Ballymoney High School, St Conor's College, Kilrea, Coleraine College, Our Lady of Lourdes, Dunluce School, North Coast Integrated College, Coleraine Grammar School, St Patrick's College, and St Mary's Limavady.

1 . Education The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Economic Development Officer Joanne McLaughlin and Carol Fitzsimons, CEO of Enterprise NI pictured at the Digital School final. Photo: s

2 . Education Pupils from Our Lady of Lourdes School in Ballycastle with teacher Mr Mullan and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace. Photo: s

3 . Education Limavady Grammar School pupils Jorja McCay-Barrow, Sophia Blair, Luka Rogers, and Celia Kerr pictured at the Digital Youth final. Photo: s