Local students raise their voices in Warsaw

The Europe Housing Forum took place last week in Warsaw, Poland. The forum, organised by Habitat for Humanity, brought together housing sector players from across the region to learn, collaborate and position housing as a key driver of sustainable cities and economic growth. The event sought to surface new thinking and innovative solutions to complex housing challenges.

Habitat offered young people across Europe the opportunity to join the forum, as 'Youth for Housing' Delegates, part of the charity’s wider youth engagement strategy.

From Northern Ireland, Queens University School of Geography students Ella Burns & Ross Blackbourne travelled to Warsaw with the delegation from Habitat Ireland, to take part in forum.

Youth for Housing delegates at EHF (l-r) Alex Jula, Anca Dragomir, Ella Burns, Ross Blackbourne

Niall Majury, Senior Lecturer at Queens University, said, “The School of Natural and Built Environment at Queen's was delighted to partner with Habitat for Humanity Ireland in offering this opportunity to our students.”

“Delivering a more equitable, sustainable future runs through the core of each of our degree programmes. Participating in Habitat's Europe Housing Forum offered our students an invaluable opportunity to engage with a dynamic international group of experts and community activists who, together, are working towards empowering people in some of the world's poorest communities.”

The delegate programme aimed to provide a platform to directly involve young people living in Ireland in housing policy, innovation and decision-making. It was also designed to hear and include the voices of young people on housing issues at local, national, and international levels, as well as support global citizenship activities and development initiatives in around the world.

The youth delegates took part in the forum, giving a flash presentation, interviewing Habitat Area VP Rick Hathaway and engaging with stakeholders in the European housing sector.

The Youth Delegation with Habitat Senior Leadership

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat Ireland, said, “Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live, is lived out by bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together to make it possible. Young people aren’t just leaders of tomorrow. They have the energy, skills and ideas to change communities and the environment for the better today. The Youth delegates to the Housing Forum encouraged and inspired us by their active participation and we look forward to building on the success of the programme.”