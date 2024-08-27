LORETO COLLEGE CELEBRATES EXCELLENT GCSE RESULTS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2024 GCSE students from Loreto College Coleraine have been celebrating truly outstanding examination results, following results day on 22nd August.

There were celebrations and leaps of joy as the students anxiously opened their results at the College on Thursday morning. Despite CCEA’s much-publicised move to lower the grade outcomes and bring this year’s results into line with pre-Covid norms, Loreto College students appear to have bucked the trend, with the students far exceeding the results achieved back in 2019.

Of all students in the year group, 95% gained five grades A*-C or better, with 88% attaining seven A*-C grades. 87% of all grades obtained by students in the College were A*-C.

Among the very top achievers, Mia Campbell and Dubhla Mullan each scored an amazing nine A* grades and one A. Zara Chan, Stanislaw Sobocinska and Saoirse Tuttey each achieved 11 A grades or better in their GCSE subjects.

Loreto College top achievers at GCSE with Vice Principals Mrs McCarry and Mrs Pepin

Of the students who attained 10 grade As or better, Erin Molyneaux achieved 7 A*s and 3 As, Tess Mullan got 5 A*s and 5 As whilst Anna Donaghy, Eloise Higgins and Kyra Stockman each achieved 3 A*s and 7 grade As. Conor McHenry got 5 A*s, 4 As and a B.

A further 13 students got six grades As or better including: Lucy McGuinness (2A*s, 6As, 2Bs and a C), Cara Mooney (1A*, 8As and a B), Molly Mullan (1A*, 7As and 2Bs), Aoife Wade (9As and 1B), and Finn Murphy (8As and 2Bs).

Our two top achievers, Dubhla Mullan and Mia Campbell, were delighted when they received their results, and their parents were absolutely thrilled that the hard work that their daughters had put into their studies had paid off. Year 12 student Kyra Stockman simply could not stop smiling when she saw her grades, while another, Tess Mullan added that she couldn’t wait to celebrate with her friends.

Mrs O’Kane, mother of student Emma O’Kane, was absolutely delighted with her daughter’s achievement and paid a heartfelt tribute to all the teachers and classroom assistants in Loreto College who had guided Emma to such a wonderful set of GCSE results, as Emma now looked forward to joining the College’s sixth form.

Mr Stephen Gallagher, Principal of Loreto College, congratulated the students on these outstanding results, commending them on their hard work, dedication and resilience throughout their GCSE years. Mr Gallagher also thanked and paid tribute to the teaching and support staff of Loreto College, who had guided the students through their courses with such conscientious expertise.

The Loreto College Year 12 students of 2024 have much to celebrate as they prepare for the new academic year: The future is bright for these exceptional young students.