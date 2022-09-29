Loreto College senior prize giving

The 2022 Prizegiving ceremony was a break from tradition, as the College wished to formally recognise and celebrate properly the tremendous achievements of every member of the 2022 Year 14 students.

A school spokesperson said: “This group of outstanding young people has achieved so much, demonstrating qualities of resilience and determination throughout a series of challenges in their senior years.

"The entire class of 2022, along with parents and other family members, were welcomed back to the College to celebrate everything they had achieved, notwithstanding the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Year 14 Academic Award winners, with guest speaker Miss Belinda Toner (former Principal), pictured at the Loreto College Senior Prizegiving

"Between them, the Year 14 students of 2022 achieved Loreto College’s best ever A Level results. 53% of all grades achieved were A*-A, while 81% of all grades were A*-B. 25% of Loreto’s Year 14 students achieved three straight A grades or better in their A Level examinations. Among these results, there were some very impressive individual performances, with four students achieving three A* grades or better.”

These academic achievements were recognised with prizes, and with all members of the year group receiving a Graduation certificate and trophy. Awards given out on the night also recognised the outstanding personal, inter-personal and extra-curricular achievements of many members of the class of 2022.

Advertisement

Awards were presented for excellence in music, sport, Commitment and Spirit, Contribution to the School and outside communities, Joy, outstanding contribution through membership of the Sixth Form Council, and outstanding contribution to the Loreto Ethos.